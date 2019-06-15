M. Glenn Smith
M. Glenn Smith, PhD, a child psychologist and former professor of special education at Keene State College, died May 27, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., after a long battle with leukemia.
Dr. Smith was born and grew up in Bethlehem, Pa., the son of Marion G. and Mary B. (Downs) Smith. He attended public schools in Bethlehem and graduated from Bethlehem High School. He was academically trained in child clinical psychology and special education. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State University, State College, Pa., a master’s degree in psychology from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., and a doctorate degree in developmental psychology from Tufts University, Medford, Mass. (1967).
He completed post-doctoral clinical training in child psychology at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, and held a Senior Fellowship in Pediatric Psychology at the University of North Carolina medical school in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dr. Smith spent 25 years teaching in the University System of New Hampshire at Keene State College, rising through the ranks from assistant to full professor of special education. He was academically trained in child clinical psychology and special education.
Dr. Smith was a long-time advocate for the over-looked and under-served populations, bridging the worlds of teaching at the college level while practicing as a clinical psychologist in the community. Dr. Smith was licensed as a psychologist in New Hampshire and nationally by the National Registry of Health Service Providers. He consulted with several community agencies and school systems, including Cedarcrest Home, RISE for Babies, Monadnock Developmental Services, NH Vocational Rehabilitation Services, and the Keene and Brattleboro, Vt., school systems.
During his years at Keene State, Dr. Smith taught 33 different graduate and undergraduate courses and supervised more than 50 graduate internships. Thousands of special education students, many now teachers, first had him for their introduction to the field of teaching students with exceptionalities.
He also published and presented many papers on topics in special education and psychology. He spent sabbatical leaves of absences at Oxford University, Oxford, England and at the University of North Carolina. He served as chairperson of the Special Education Department for several years and on many college, professional and community committees.
Prior to his appointment to the faculty at Keene State, he served as chief psychologist at the former Laconia State School, where he helped gather information that allowed parents to sue the state over the poor institution conditions, subsequently resulting in its closing. It was the first institution of its type to close in the United States.
He also was the chief psychologist at the Meeting Street School in Providence, R.I., a school for students with disabilities.
On a personal level, Dr. Smith appreciated and collected art, went on numerous art history overseas travel tours, owned antique autos, bred award-winning Gordon setter dogs, and described himself as a life-long learner.
Dr. Smith retired in 2001 from the University System of New Hampshire with the rank of Professor Emeritus of Special Education and moved to Phoenix, permanently in 2003, after teaching part-time for another two years after formal retirement. He was granted a position of Faculty Emeritus at Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz.
Survivors include two daughters; Michele Marie Flanagan, Phoenix, Ariz. and Colleen Melissa Smith-Walters, Tempe, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Shawn and Erin Flanagan, and David (Deeg) and Catrina Walters, and one great-granddaughter, Liana Ballard; a sister, Mary Ceriotti of Taneytown, Md., and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved English setter dog companion, Benjamin.
