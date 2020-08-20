Lysle Herbert (Herbie) Chase, 100, of North Pomfret, Vt., passed away Aug. 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by love and family.
He celebrated his 100th birthday on July 11 with a “Big Truck and Tractor Parade” driving past him as he watched from his lawn. He was honored by a large unit from The Naval Operations Center from White River Junction, Vt., who presented him with an American flag and the Commander’s Challenge Coin. The VA Medical Center Director also presented Lysle with a Director’s Challenge Coin honoring his 100th birthday. The parade was the creation of his grandson and wife and led by his grandson driving Lysle’s beloved Massey Ferguson tractor that he used on his dairy farm during the 1960s and 1970s. Lysle never wanted to be the center of attention but wanted to always be where the action was so this was a most fitting celebration of his birthday. There were many joyous honking big rigs, pickups filled with family members and balloons, neighbors’ tractors, a team of horses and a hay wagon filled with one of his brothers and cheering nephews and nieces followed by cars filled with well-wishers. A large number of his family, including his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, then gathered with him on “Herbie’s Hill” for a barbecue and showing of a video of his life story.
He was born at home in Lowell, Vt., on July 14, 1920, the son of Moses S. and Rena M. (Adams) Chase, the third of ten siblings. The family moved to Barnard, Vt., when Lysle was six years old and he attended first grade in the one-room Turkey Hollow School. He and his siblings walked three quarters of a mile to “catch the bus,” which was a team of horses pulling a wagon filled with other children going to school. The family then moved to Pomfret, Vt., where he attended several more one-room school houses. Lysle was a “fidgety” student, finding the outdoors much more to his liking. He managed to stay in his seat long enough to complete 8th grade, then began working full time. His tightknit family attended local baseball games as entertainment throughout the summers. He and his brother, Norman, played on these local teams as teenagers, travelling many miles to compete against other local towns. Lysle’s father worked on farms in Pomfret as a “teamster,” managing the care and farm labor of the horses. He also trained horses. Lysle, like his father, also worked on local farms as a teenager caring for “pleasure” riding horses. One of these farm owners, author Newlin B. Wildes, lived in Quincy, Mass., and asked Lysle to move with him to manage the family horses. Lysle proudly served our nation as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II, insisting on joining at the same time as his best friend and brother, Norman, on Sept. 24, 1942. He served aboard the destroyer USS Badger, asking for a transfer “to be closer to the action.” This put him on the shakedown cruise of the USS Amsterdam as it sailed to join the other ships close enough to hear and observe the historic event of the signing of the Japanese surrender. He was honorably discharged, receiving the following medals: World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He and his wife were able to attend many reunions of the crews of both ships.
Lysle returned to North Pomfret after the war ended. Stories abound of his “wild side” driving fast cars and enjoying many harmless pranks alongside his brothers and friends as he returned to civilian life. Lysle met his wife, Elaine J. Longley, on a “blind” double date with his brother. He insisted on taking a “drive-by peek” to see what she looked like before he committed to that blind date, which ultimately led to his lifetime companion. They were married in 1949 and began raising a family. Lysle loved driving construction trucks and purchased his own truck, which he ran as a business for years working on many of the roads throughout Windsor County, Vt. He worked winters in Connecticut at Pratt and Whitney Company and at a fireworks plant. He and his wife and his father and mother purchased the Galaxy Hill Farm in 1956. This was a working dairy farm where they raised their five children. They expanded the dairy operation, milking up to 65 registered Jerseys and 50-plus young stock. He and his wife ran the farm and won many awards for the quality of the milk their registered Jerseys produced, including The United Farmers Milk Quality Award. This award, presented by the Hood Corporation, included an all-expense-paid trip to Boston for him and his wife. Lysle was always conscientious of proper land use and received The Crop Management Award from the U.S. Soil and Conservation Corp. He was a member of the Vermont Farm Bureau and The United Farmers Milk Producers. These were his most enjoyable years, raising a family, working the land and caring for animals.
He and his wife sold the farm in 1973 and placed one of their 22-acre fields in the Upper Valley Land Trust to be permanently conserved. Lysle then worked for Moulton Construction and Clifford Sand and Gravel. He “retired” and at age 76 he began driving the Thompson Senior Center van, driving “old people” (many younger than he was!) and delivering meals to them until again retiring at age 87. Lysle was a longtime member, trustee and deacon of the North Pomfret Congregational Church, many years providing the seasonal Christmas tree from the family plantings. He was also a volunteer with the North Pomfret Volunteer Fire Department, helping construct the original building. His hobbies, in what few leisure hours he had, included playing in the Woodstock Bowling League on the North Pomfret Men’s Team, helping his large extended family and community members as well as lovingly tending his extensive vegetable gardens and beautiful lawns. He was an avid Red Sox fan, waiting patiently for a win! He was able to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events once he finally retired. He loved to take rides along old dirt back roads, telling stories of how he hauled gravel to help build them. The ready packs of playing cards were always within easy reach for the beloved family game of “13”. He would more often than not win these fun games.
Lysle is survived by his wife of 71½ years, Elaine. Their teamwork built many rugged stonewalls and magnificent flower gardens. He is also survived by four children: Jeanna Hamblet of Keene; Keith (Ona) Chase of North Pomfret; Tamara Phillips (David) of North Thetford, Vt.; and Jenness Burns (George) of Hartland, Vt.; his daughter-in-law, Carroll (Kim) Chase of Baltimore, Md.; and nine grandchildren: Christopher Hamblet, Caitlin Whitehead (Jitu), Eric Chase (Valerie), Perry Chase (Demetra), Matthew Chase (Sarah), Danielle Chase, Heather Rosemond (Cory), Justin Leblanc (Michelle) and Hayden Chase; and 10 great-grandchildren: Ava and Jitu Whitehead, Cody and Hayley Chase, Lysle J. Chase, Kaylin and Chloe Rosemond, and Emma, Lily and Miles Leblanc, all of whom were his pride and joy. His eyes twinkled and his smile broadened each time he was in their presence. He was also “Grampa” to Erin and Dominic. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Gilbert, Ethelyn Wardwell, Kathleen Chase; and his brother, Howard “Chic” Chase. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews with whom he had close relationships. He and Elaine found family the most important part of their lives, organizing and participating in yearly extended weekend Chase Family Reunions gathering in various states with sometimes up to 170 participants. These gatherings became a tradition begun by the Chase family in the 1950s. Lysle quietly but passionately embraced his world, his community, his friends and especially his family. He was predeceased by his son, Kim Moses Chase, Chief Warrant Officer, USCG, retired; a sister, Florence Rameor; and four brothers: Kenneth, Norman, Dean and Ronald (Curley) Chase. He also was predeceased by his little dog, Moe, whose companionship he enjoyed for 17 years.
Lysle and his family wish to thank his amazing caregivers from Hope Home Care Services, especially Sandy Audsley, for their love and special care during the past 9 months. We also want to thank Dr. Hugh Huizenga and the White River Veteran’s Medical Center where Dad received excellent and respectful care for many years. TLC also provided great additional care and support that we greatly appreciate. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held privately at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vt. Due to the COVID-19 virus this will be a private family service. There will be an additional monument in the family plot at the Hewittville Cemetery in Pomfret, Vt. The family will hold an outdoor Celebration of Life on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. on Herbie’s Hill in the meadows at the home of Eric and Val Chase at 695 Allen Hill Road. Mask wearing is expected and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thompson Senior Center, The North Pomfret Congregational Church, the VNH (Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire) or The Pomfret Fire Department. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vt., is assisting in arrangements. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.