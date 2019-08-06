Lynnette M. Blaisdell
Lynnette “Lynn” M. Blaisdell, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
Lynn was born on Nov. 16, 1945, in North Haverhill, to Clyde and Audrey Boardman. She was a 1963 graduate at Haverhill High School.
Lynn married the late Raymond Blaisdell Jr. of Stoddard in 1980; they were married for 23 years. Lynn worked at Princess Stitching in Keene and Osram in Hillsborough, before retiring to Knoxville, Tenn., in 2007.
She was a lifelong NASCAR fan, and as a young woman was a dirt track driver herself. She was a fighter and a competitor at all things.
Lynn is survived by two sisters, Sherri Hart and Barbara Lara; three children, Stephen (Dana) Vaine, Yvonne Annear and Lisa (Andy) Marazoff; two grandchildren, Brandon Vaine and Rebecca Annear; and three great-grandchildren, Valerie, Elizabeth and Bradley Woodriff. Lynn is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Blaisdell Jr.; and two brothers, Clyde and Edward Boardman.
A graveside service will be held at Robb Cemetery, Route 123, Stoddard on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are urged to attend.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
