Lynn M. Hodgman, 59, of Winchester, passed away in the comfort of her home on Nov. 21, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1962, in Keene, the daughter of the late Mary (Baldwin) Stedman. Lynn attended area schools and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School. Lynn had been a longtime employee of Plumb Pak. She enjoyed work and the friendships that grew with her coworkers. Previously, she had been employed by Millipore and Teleflex.
Lynn loved country music and singing along with “The Sound of Music.” She enjoyed trips to the beach and wolves — an animal that identified with Lynn’s traits of loyalty, love for family and friends, and always being a team player.
Lynn leaves behind her son: Keith Hodgman and his fiancée, Christine Bemis, of Keene; her granddaughter, Kaylee Hodgman; her stepchildren, Tom Labatt, Craig Labatt, Justin Wright and Greg Wright; her brothers, Francis Hodgman and Fred Hodgman; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Guy Stedman, and her sister, Laura.
In keeping with Lynn’s wishes, family will celebrate her life privately at this time. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Hodgman family or to share a memory of Lynn, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.