Lynn C. “Lindy” Rust, 71, of Swanzey, passed away on June 8, 2021. He passed unexpectedly and peacefully after a brief period of declining health with his dignity intact and with the love of family near at Concord Hospital in Concord. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Deaths of 2 people found in Keene apartment not suspicious
- Monadnock Region restaurants struggle to find staff
- Winchester man accused of threatening to shoot neighbors
- New charter school to move into former Keene school sites
- Former Pho Keene Great co-owner starting Vietnamese food truck
- Taste of Keene food fest marks 'grand reopening' for downtown
- Project Share thrift store in Keene to close after half-century in business
- Holly Beth Barrett
- Krista E. White
- Keene medical transportation nonprofit closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.