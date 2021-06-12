Lynn C. “Lindy” Rust, 71, of Swanzey, passed away on June 8, 2021. He passed unexpectedly and peacefully after a brief period of declining health with his dignity intact and with the love of family near at Concord Hospital in Concord. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).