Lyman Gillan Gilmore was born on June 23, 1933.
He grew up in New Canaan, Conn., and, during World War II, in Minneapolis, Minn. He went to Middlebury College, got an MA from Bridgeport State University and a Doctorate of Education from Boston University.
His first major job was with Baldridge Reading Services, which required him to travel a great deal. While on assignment in New Hampshire he saw a posting for a job at Nathaniel Hawthorne College, where he became the Chair of the English Department. He later took a job as full Professor at New England College, where he created and directed the Writing Center.
He had a private practice in family and couple’s therapy. He was a writer and editor of the Antrim paper, The Limrik, was on the board of directors for the Antrim Tuttle Library, and was honored in 2013 as the Antrim Grange Citizen of the Year. He was also a magician skilled in sleight of hand.
He died Oct. 29, 2021.
He was predeceased by: his father, Lyman Gilmore, Sr.; his mother, Anne Gilmore; and his brother, William “Bill” Gilmore. He is survived by: his wife, Cynthia Gilmore; his children: Richard Gilmore and his wife, Ellen; and Lisa Carne, and her husband, Kevin; and his grandsons, Emerson and Gillan.
A memorial to his “great adventure” will be held at the Antrim Town Hall on Dec. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at Alberto’s Restaurant, Bennington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antrim Rescue Squad, or, in honor of Lyman’s love of books, the Antrim Library.
