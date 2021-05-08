Lyle C. Madden, 85, of Port Orange, Fla., and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021.
Lyle was one of 13 children born to Edgar and Marion (Smart) Madden on Sept. 9, 1935. After graduating from Keene High School, Lyle enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After his discharge from the military, Lyle returned to Keene and married the love of his life, Joan Winn.
Lyle served the City of Keene as a police officer, was employed by The Keene Sentinel and retired from the U.S. Government.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Joan; his children: Christopher (Melissa), Veronica (Kevin), Jeffrey (Pat) and Mary (Ron); his grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as his siblings, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
