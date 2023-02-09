Luther W. Smith Jr.

Luther Williams Smith Jr., of Troy, died in the late afternoon of Jan. 22, 2023, at the tender young age of 90.
Born to Luther Sr. and Edith, Uncle Lute (as most of us called him) was a true New Englander, living most of his life here.
A 1949 graduate of Orange (Mass.) High School, Lute studied physics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He was awarded a bachelor of science (magna cum laude) in 1953. Frustrated with how little he still knew about the universe, Lute headed off to the University of Kansas to continue his investigations, earning a master of science in physics in 1956.
Returning to his beloved New England, he accepted a position with the research division of the American Optical Corporation, where he remained until his retirement. As part of a research team that was advancing lens technology, Lute’s work resulted in substantive contributions to the field, contributions that were recorded in various publications.
Lute was unendingly fascinated by how things worked. If there were gadgets or engines around, then Lute was in his element. Having a legendary attention to detail, he was known to do things such as building scale models of steam engines — complete with moveable parts — to serve as birthday gifts.
An insatiable reader, you never knew what you would find him buried in, be it a volume on the Revolution, the ecology of beavers or simply the latest issue of Analog. And if Lute wasn’t reading, then he was likely in his workshop tinkering with some tool or building some gadget. His home was full of objects and appliances that he had tweaked to better serve their purpose. He continued to challenge his mind until the day he died.
Lute would never be described as “outdoorsy,” but he managed to explore a good deal of New England. Always drawn to Monadnock, he could often be found in later years motorcycling in the bald mountain’s shadow (but only on roads that had good curves to lean into).
The impact of Lute’s life on others was profound. His mentoring and support of various family members at crucial points was instrumental in their success. And he served as a seed for countless stimulating conversations about countless topics. The world is a little less bright without his presence, but we can hope that he has finally gotten answers to some of his more pressing questions.
Lute is predeceased by his parents; and two brothers: Frederic Smith (wives Malwine and Helene) and Raymond Smith (wife Carol).
He was survived for exactly one week and a day by his younger sister, Dorothy Cloukey, husband Robert.
His memory will live on strongly in all who were touched by his gentle kindness and curiosity, but especially in his four nieces: Kimberly Cloukey; Nadine Menne and her husband, Scott; Laura Cloukey and her husband, Mark Coppola; and Tracey Hachey and her husband, Michael; a nephew, Joshua Smith, and his wife, Morgan Woroner; and a gaggle of great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
