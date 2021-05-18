Lucy B. (Behnke) Opal, 93, of Swanzey, passed away on May 10, 2021. She passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
