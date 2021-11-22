Lucille Marie Polifrone

Lucille Marie (Squillante) Polifrone passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.
Lucille, the oldest of four children, was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Feb. 10, 1937, the daughter of Sebastian Squillante and Philomena (Adamo) Squillante. Lucille met her future husband, John M. Polifrone, at the young age of 14. The teenage sweethearts married five years later. In 1955 she graduated from of the Central High School of Needle Trades in Manhattan, N.Y. For years she sewed her own beautiful outfits as well as those of her children.
John and Lucille raised their children, LuAnn and Mark, in Freehold, N.J., where she held a variety of jobs. She was a loving mother who sang to her children, instilling the love of music. In addition she welcomed the neighborhood children, hosting pool parties and birthday parties. Family was integral to Lucille, and she both attended and hosted dinners for her large extended Italian family, and where she was known for her delicious Sunday gravy.
In 1976, Lucille and John made a decision that would change their family’s lives forever, moving to the White Mountains of New Hampshire and opening a campground. The fresh air, snow and beautiful mountains were like a dream for the family.
In 1979, while in her early 40s, Lucille and John followed their son, Mark, to Keene and enrolled at Keene State College. She graduated with a business degree with a minor in theatre. Lucille and John went on to own and run A Little Red School House daycare facility on Marlborough Street in Keene for more than 20 years, caring for numerous children in the Monadnock Region.
Lucille was a lifelong singer, having a beautiful soprano voice, and memorizing the words to many of the old American standards and several Italian songs. She loved long walks on the beach, spending time with family, writing memoirs and enjoying family traditions. She liked sewing, reading books, attending social gatherings and dancing and singing at soda shops and night clubs during her earlier years. Lucille was adventurous, always trying new things and seeing new places.
Lucille is survived by her children: Lucille Ann Polifrone Carey and her husband, Stuart L. Carey Jr., of Keene; and Mark J. Polifrone and his wife, Kathleen M. Polifrone, of Marlborough; and her brother, Robert Squillante, and his wife, Ning, of Rochester. In addition she leaves behind five beloved grandchildren: Anthony L. Hall and his partner, Megan Redfern, of Keene; Heather A. Hall Tower and her husband, Eric Tower, of Keene; and Kevin J. Polifrone, Matthew R. Polifrone and Margaret R.Y. Polifrone, all of Marlborough. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Madison L. Tower, Lacey M. Tower and Finley Redfern, all of Keene; as well as several nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Polifrone, her parents, Sebastian and Philomena Squillante, and her brothers, Nunzio Squillante and Angelo Squillante.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Donations may be made in her memory to Pheasant Wood Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 50 Pheasant Road, Peterborough NH 03458. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with these arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
