Louise Sims Horton passed away peacefully after a period of failing health on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. She was 97.
Mary Louise Sims was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 4, 1925, the daughter of James Sims and Margaret Mellor. She was a graduate of Hope High School in Providence, R.I., a graduate of the Salvation Army Training College and a 1978 graduate of Mount Wachusett Community College. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked part- and full-time jobs to help support the family.
Louise worked for a time as a home healthcare aid. Louise volunteered for decades as a letter writing coordinator for prisoners through the organization Prison Fellowship. She also personally wrote to hundreds of prisoners over that time. Louise was also a volunteer chaplain with the State of New Hampshire prison system where she would frequently visit prisoners. Louise volunteered at various organizations, including the Monadnock Bible Conference, Monadnock Area Mental Health, The Salvation Army of Keene, where she was a member, and Maplewood Nursing Home, where she would later become a resident.
Louise was not a fancy dresser, not a gourmet cook, never drove a new car, but she loved her family like crazy and loved the Lord with all her heart, soul, mind and strength. Louise read her Bible every day and prayed for all those she knew. Louise had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and today, like the thief on the cross, she enjoys face-to-face fellowship with the Lord in heaven.
Louise had a very subtle sense of humor, never said a bad word about anyone and was probably one of the most kind, gentle people on the planet with a special place in her heart for all those in need. If you knew her, you know what I’m saying is true. If you didn’t know her, you were missing out.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earle W. Horton; her son, John H. Horton; and her brother, William Sims.
She is survived by her son, Earle, and his wife, Maxine Horton, of Albuquerque, N.M.; her son, James Horton, of Easton, Mass.; her daughter, Sharon Bouchard, of Keene; and her son, Marty, and his wife, Betsy Horton, of Memphis, Tenn. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Prescott, of Mystic, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of five, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 20.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corps Worship and Service Center, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene. The service will also be live-streamed. The family will then gather at the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery in Troy.
To share memories and condolences with Louise’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.