Louise M. Toomey
A special lady with a huge heart and a special kindness to the many children she helped over the years, will be greatly missed with the passing of Louise M. Toomey, 87, a longtime resident of Keene. Louise, fondly known as “Pee Wee” or “Lou,” passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, due to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Her parents, Arthur E. and Emilie L. (Pelletier) Mongeon, welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 26, 1932, in Exeter. She grew up in Newmarket and was a 1950 graduate of Newmarket High School, where she was voted “most athletic.” Louise moved to Keene and attended Keene Teacher’s College, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education in 1954.
Although raising her family was the primary focus in her life, she also enjoyed a successful career as a special education teacher working with Supervisory Administrative Unit 29 in Keene for 15 years.
She was an avid sports fan and an accomplished athlete in high school and college, enjoying basketball, field hockey, softball, swimming and skiing. While small in stature, she was a force to be reckoned with on the playing field. In her later years, she enjoyed walking with her friends along the roads on Beech Hill and attending Swamp Bats baseball games. She was a loud and proud fan!
She loved spending time by the ocean, especially walking the Marginal Way in Maine. Her simple pleasures included watching the TV Show “Jeopardy,” eating popcorn, having a bowl of ice cream, and listening to any music by Neil Diamond.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She will be greatly missed by many, including her daughters, Lynn A. Toomey of Gainesville, Fla., and Jennifer J. Reily and her husband, Dave, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her wonderful companion, Tom Gonya of Keene; her brothers, Camil Mongeon and David Mongeon, both of Newmarket, and Robert Mongeon of Westport Island, Maine; her sisters, Henrietta Huot of North Hollywood, Calif., Theresa Lavoie of Epping and Alice Morrisette of Exeter; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Bernard E. Toomey on May 4, 2009; her brothers, Jerry Mongeon, Norman Mongeon and Arthur Mongeon; and her sisters, Dolores Beaudoin and Cecile Bergeron.
The family extends a special note of gratitude to the staff of Langdon Place of Keene and Compassus Hospice for their loving and devoted care.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard Church at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be private. There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Toomey’s memory to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
