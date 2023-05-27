Louise E. Sherman-Frazier of Keene was born Aug. 26, 1942. Louise had recently moved to Spring Hill, Fla., to be with her sisters. On May 8, 2023, our dear friend Louise died.
Louise was retired and had worked as a bookkeeper for decades.
Louise is survived by her three sisters, Lillian J. Fielders of Spring Hill, Fla., Ruth V. Sherman of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Arlene E. Petri of Shelburne Falls, Mass. She is also survived by one brother, Donald L. Sherman, of Munson, Mass.; and a brother-in-law, Junior Petri, of Shelburne Falls, Mass.; in addition to many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Frazier (1993); her father, James W. Sherman (1992); her dear mother, Viola V. Sherman (2006); and her brothers, Walter J. Sherman (2019) and Cecil E. Sherman (1979), in addition to two brothers who died as babies.
Louise was a very active member of the local Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Swanzey. Louise was well known for her love of the Bible and sharing the Bible’s Kingdom message. She was a very spiritual person. She was also well known for assisting others, and was a wonderful example of self-sacrifice.
She would regularly share the inspired words of God’s son Jesus, who stated at John 5:28,29: “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.” This resurrection hope was a foundation for Louise, and one of her reasons for “never tiring out” from sharing her faith with others, which maintained her strength within herself. She would encourage others to visit the website jw.org to learn more about the Bible truths that she enjoyed. We will miss her good example as a person and friend.
A Public Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 109 Old Homestead Highway, North Swanzey. This service will also be live via Zoom conference. Visit Zoom.us > Select “Join Meeting” Meeting ID: 148 928 399, Password: 312538.