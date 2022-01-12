Louise Doris Baillargeon, of Troy, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, in her home surrounded by loved ones after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Pawtucket, R.I., daughter of Ovila Lambert and Felicite (Roy) Lambert. Louise was a 1963 graduate of Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey. After graduating high school, she earned her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1967. She worked as a nurse for Monadnock Community Hospital for four years. She was also an employee at Millipore for six years as a machine operator and was a salesclerk at B&B in Jaffrey for a couple years.
On June 28, 1969, Louise married Roland Baillargeon at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Jaffrey. They began building a family that they both cherished. They raised their three wonderful children, Michelle, Lynda and Mark, and were blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout their 52-year marriage.
Louise was a member of the Columbiettes at St. Patrick’s Church for 10 years. She found pleasure in crocheting baby hats and crib blankets for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth and Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, knitting, playing cribbage with anyone willing to play and attending family cookouts. It was being a stay-at-home mother that really gave Louise a great sense of joy and pride. She treasured any time she could manage to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ovila and Felicite Lambert; her daughters, Nichole Baillargeon and Michelle Baillargeon; her sons, Peter Baillargeon and Mark Baillargeon; and her sister, Lena Pelkey.
Louise is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roland Baillargeon, of Troy; her daughter, Lynda and Carl Blake, of Troy; her grandchildren: Michael Benoit and Melissa of Jaffrey; Kimberly Governor of Jaffrey; Aaron Blake and Felicia of Spofford; Jonathan Lizotte of Troy; Spencer Blake of Swanzey; Cathryn and Steven Dumont of Spofford; and Clayton Blake of Troy; her great-grandchildren: Raven Fleck; Mackenzie Benoit; and Lilly, Aubrie and Kylee Governor; and the blessing she took under her wing, the grandson who made her a great mémere, Finley James; her two fur babies that she absolutely adored: her dog, Molly, and her cat, Tootsie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to recognize the compassionate and uplifting care Nurse Nancy and her aide, Bridgette, at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene provided to Louise and her family.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent in Louise’s name to the Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, Hospice Department, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org/services/hospice/).
Services will be held later at the convenience of the family and announced in the spring on Louise’s tribute page on the Cournoyer Funeral Home website, www.cournoyerfh.com.
