Louise Corrette

Louise (Davis) Corrette, 95, passed from this life into Heaven on Sept. 22, 2022, while at home surrounded by her family.
She leaves her husband of 58 years, Robert J. Corrette; her daughters: Lisa Livingstone and her husband, Paul, of Raynham, Mass.; and Leigh F. Corrette of Fitzwilliam; and her grandchildren: Kimberly Louise Livingstone and her fiancé, Pattarapon Siwapornchai; and Kristen, James and Jennifer Livingstone.
Mrs. Corrette was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Priscilla (Twombly) Davis; and her sisters, Virginia McGlynn and Priscilla Clark.
A commemoration of Louise’s life will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. There will be a committal ceremony at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Royalston Road, Fitzwilliam. A service to commemorate Louise’s life will take place at 11 a.m. at Fitzwilliam Community Church, 85 N.H. Route 119 West, on Fitzwilliam Common. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the brick house across from the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Fitzwilliam Fire and EMS Association, 4 Church St., Fitzwilliam NH 03447; or to The Fitzwilliam Community Church, 85 N.H. Route 119 West, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com