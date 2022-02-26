Louise Bill

Louise (Howell) Bill was born May 20, 1919, in Chicago to John Hickman Howell and Harriet Howell (née Gullette). At various times Louise lived in Chicago, Champaign, Ill., and Farina, Ill. Louise’s father had been a Ford dealer, was a broker for Standard Oil and a farmer. Those farms are still in the Bill family in southern Illinois.
Louise attended the University of Illinois, where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. After World War II, on a blind date, Louise met Carl William Bill in Palm Beach, Fla. Carl W. Bill was a World War I U.S. Navy veteran who later owned department stores in Massachusetts and was a very successful retailer. Louise and Carl married on Dec. 28, 1955, in Peterborough, and their son, John Howell Bill, was born on Dec. 13, 1956, in Keene. Louise only had one child.
From the time she was married to Carl W. Bill until the time of her death, she lived in Regency House in Fitzwilliam. She loved fine architecture, early American antiques, genealogy and Republican politics. She was active in New Hampshire in the Republican Party most of her adult life.
Louise and her son, John Howell Bill, who is an attorney practicing law in Winter Park, Fla., were extremely close. She is survived in death by the daughter of John Howell Bill, Alexandria Katherine Wilder Bill, of Charlotte, N.C.; her daughter-in-law, Janet Marie Wilder Bill, also of Winter Park, Fla., and her grandson, Lachlan Wilder Boudinot Bill, of Winter Park, Fla.
God allowed Louise to live at home up until the time of her death on Sept. 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. in her beloved Regency House. Up until the time of her death, she was possessed of all of her faculties. Louise was a committed Christian. Louise had a penetrating intellect and was extremely beautiful. She was a Renaissance woman, very well-read, and an intellectual in every sense of the word. She was witty, quick-witted, and was always a force to be reckoned with. She could be tough but was always willing to help others. She was a superb wife and mother and, by virtue of God’s grace, lived a beautiful life.
A memorial service for Louise H. Bill will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Fitzwilliam Community Church, with a reception to follow. Please RSVP for the reception to: jbill@gdb-law.com.
