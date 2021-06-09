Louis Velasquez was born Feb. 25, 1950, to Augusto and Esperanza Velasquez in Manta, Ecuador.
Louis is survived by his loving wife, Melva; and his six children: Louis, Jason, Jesse, Josh, Beth and Joella. His seven grandchildren also survive him: Ibrahim, Zakariya, Cristopher, Iman, Dominique, Musa and Salma.
Louis, or Lucho, as those close to him knew him by, loved studying the weather and was a self-proclaimed, educated weatherman. He was a loving, kind, compassionate man who loved talking to everyone and had so much love and empathy for all of those he knew. He enjoyed helping those in need and found joy in his job as a caregiver.
He enjoyed the peace and comfort that came with spending time with God in prayer and reading His word. Lucho had a great sense of humor and had an infectious smile and laugh.
Lucho left this world to rest in Jesus on June 7, 2021, at 71 years young. He brought so much joy and laughter to his family and friends and will be immensely missed by many people.
There will be an outdoor celebration of life for Louis Velasquez on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Keene Seventh Day Adventist Church, 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey. We invite all those that would like to attend in remembering Lucho’s life.
