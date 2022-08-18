Louis Remi Gendron, 90, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Keene.
He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Claremont, to the late Remi Louis Gendron and Mary Pinette Gendron.
Louis is predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Wreatha Jean Zerba Gendron, and his oldest daughter, Lynn Holland Kelley, of Claremont.
Louis is survived by his son, Lawrence Gendron, and his wife, Bailey Breene Gendron, of New York City; his daughter, Lorene Gendron, of North Springfield, Vt.; his daughter, Lea Gendron-Rapp, of Barnet, Vt.; and his son, Louis Gendron, of Wilton. Louis is also survived by 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louis met his wife, Wreatha, in Claremont in 1947 and they married on Jan. 5, 1952, in Hartford, Conn., before settling in Claremont in their home on Elm Street.
A true renaissance man, Louis was an experienced landscape architect, horticulturist, tree surgeon (he and his father, Remi, saved the massive oak trees for Maxfield Parrish), master gardener and greens-keeper. A lover of music, he was a drummer and percussionist, as well as a ski instructor, race car driver, auto and fleet salesman, food and beverage distributor and senior citizens advocate.
Louis had many friends throughout New Hampshire and Vermont over his lifetime, both personally and professionally. He took pride in his work with first responders and law enforcement officers, yet he was most proud of his work advocating for seniors — continuing the legacy his father, Remi, began — a highlight being his organizing a visit to Claremont in the 1990s from then-President Bill Clinton.
The family is planning a memorial service at a future date.