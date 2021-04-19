Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Louis Marie St. Pierre, 91, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021, leaving behind many broken hearts. Louis lived a long and enjoyable life.
Louis was born on Nov. 27, 1929, in Beauceville, Quebec, Canada, to Armand and Eva (Dennis) St. Pierre. At the age of 17, he moved to the United States and settled in Keene. He became a U.S. citizen on Sept. 11, 1957.
Louie, as he was known by all who knew him, was a humble man with great character and honor and worked hard to support his family. He was employed at the A.C. Lawrence Tannery in Winchester and drove a taxi for a time. He worked as a truck driver for Gay’s Express, moving from there to Bartlett’s Express, and then retiring from Yellow Freight in 1992. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local Union No. 633. After he retired, he worked for Markem Corp. as a shuttle driver.
Louie had a lifelong love of hockey, and was well-liked and admired by many in the hockey community. He participated in the men’s hockey league at Clark Memorial in Winchendon, Mass., and was a founding member of the Keene men’s hockey program. Many a night he could be found at Wheelock Park helping to flood the rink for their games. Anyone who knew him knew to never boast about the Boston Bruins to this huge Montreal Canadiens fan!
Louie dedicated much of his free time to local youth sports. He was a referee for school hockey programs and volunteered with the Learn to Skate youth program and youth hockey programs. When he was not at the ice arena, he could be found sitting along the 3rd-base line at Keene Swamp Bats games. He enjoyed attending youth baseball games, many times routing for his own sons, grandsons and great-grandsons. He also followed Keene State hockey and basketball.
Louie was a Ford man through and through, owning Ford vehicles for most of his life. He also loved riding his 4-wheeler, and although he had a few harrowing experiences, he always managed to laugh about them later.
Louie loved his family and they loved him back dearly. They have so many fond memories of him that it would be hard to put them all into words. His grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. One story shared by his grandson is that when Grampa came to visit, he always brought his slippers, so you knew he was going to stay for a while. He always had time to take his grandsons fishing.
Louis was well-loved and was always greeted and recognized by his many friends, so much so that when you were with him, you felt like you were with a celebrity. He will be deeply missed.
Louis is survived by three children with his first wife, Arlene St. Pierre: son Jerry St. Pierre and his wife, Kate, of Richmond; daughter Linda Johnson of Jaffrey; and son Brad St. Pierre of Jaffrey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: grandson Jason Kenyon and his wife, Jessica, and great-granddaughter, Grace Kenyon, of Newton, Mass.; granddaughter Marci Kenyon of Jaffrey; granddaughter Chelsea St. Pierre of Keene, and great-grandsons, Tanner and Axel Pratt; grandson Cameron St. Pierre and his wife, Chelsea, of Richmond, and great-grandsons Cameron and Connor St. Pierre; granddaughter Felicia Hickcox and her family of Florida; three stepsons with his second wife, Carol St. Pierre: John Gerken and his wife, Sheila, of Swanzey, and their family, Emily Croteau, Alek Gerken and Lauren Gerken; Matt Gerken and his wife, Sonja, of Saco, Maine, and their family, Melise Vance and Tasha Gerken-Nelson; and Mike Gerken and his wife, Karen, of Superior, Colo., and their family, Logan Gerken and Corey Gerken; and Sallie Gerken, wife of late stepson Mark Gerken, of Swanzey, and her family, Tyson Gerken and Adrienne Gerken; three siblings: Doris Donahue of Roxbury; Celine Simeneau and her husband, Don, of Winchester; and Steve St. Pierre and his wife, Madeline, of Swanzey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Louis is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Carol St. Pierre; his daughter-in-law, Susan Dumont-St. Pierre; his son-in-law, Kyrre Johnson; his brother-in-law, Dick Donahue; and his siblings: Denis, Gaston, Lyvio, Normand, Armande and Claude.
There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Keene Youth Hockey at KYHC, C/O Keene Ice, 380 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; Liz Giza, President, Junior Swamp Bats, 63 Emerald St., Suite 125, Keene NH 03431; or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Louis, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
