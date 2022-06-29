Positive, caring, curious, hardworking and fun-loving. These are just a few words to describe Louis George Armstrong, formerly of Keene and Rye, and a 40-year resident and snowbird of Florida. George died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his residence at Tuscan Gardens at the age of 99, just six months shy of his 100th birthday.
George was the son of Louis Armstrong and Lillian Marchant and was born in Juneau, Alaska, in December of 1922. His father was a U.S. Coast Guard officer and had many coast-to-coast assignments which put George in over a dozen schools and on the path to being the people person he was until his death. George was known for his good stories and fun facts, his elfish smile and positive outlook. He made an impact on everyone he met.
While completing his high school experience at Tilton Academy in New Hampshire, George met his future wife, Marjorie Scott, on a blind date. After graduating, he was drafted and selected for the U.S. Navy Seabees. Upon his discharge, he returned to California to his family and to begin his college education. He invited Marjorie to come and visit him. Three weeks later, they were married and were married for 60 years until her death in 2007.
After ending up at Fitchburg College to complete his bachelor’s degree in education, George and Marjorie moved to Keene, where George continued his education to get his Master of Education at Keene State College. In 1962, George and Marjorie purchased a cottage in Rye, around the corner from their long-time friends, Murray and Margaret Ramsay.
His 28-year educational career involved a long list of educational titles, including being a teacher, a teaching principal, a district principal and vice president of the Teachers’ Association in the areas of Keene, Swanzey, and North Hampton. Upon his retirement in 1980, you would think that might be enough, but that wasn’t George.
His active work life continued in both Rye and Florida until he was 86 years old. From 1988 to 2008, during his Rye summers, in his pith helmet, George worked for the Rye State Park service at Odiorne Point State Park then at Rye Harbor. In Florida, he worked part time as a manager of a Farm Store. After finally retiring, painting came back into his life at the age of 88 and would lead him to teaching art classes until just last year.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, including his extended family in California and Massachusetts, the Couple’s Club, the Ramsay/Macaulay clan, the Rye Harbor staff, the Jarvis grandchildren, and his many friends, former students and staff.
“I came into this world quietly and I want to exit quietly,” which is why there will be no services. There will be a gathering in mid-July as he wished to have his ashes brought out to sea near Rye Harbor. More information at 608har@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please make donations to the Rye Library, memo Park Project, 581 Washington Road, Rye NH 03870, in memory of George Armstrong.
“Have a Happy Day, Have a Happy Year, Have a Happy Life.”