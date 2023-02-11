Louis E. Marschat

Louis Edward Marschat III, 70, formerly of Greenville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Windham, Conn., on Nov. 18, 1952, son of Louis Edward Marschat Jr. and Shirley Mae (Curio) Smith.
Louis leaves behind June Marie Meader, his loving partner of 33 years, and their two daughters, Ellie (Marschat) Fitzgerald and Mandy Marschat, both of Cumberland, R.I. Children from previous marriages are Mandy Sweet of Jewett City, Conn., Edward Marschat of Brattleboro, Haleen A. Buonano of Concord and Henri Pletzner of Winchester; three grandchildren, Keven Carey Jr. of Swanzey, Sonny Carey of Swanzey and Micheal John of Keene; and a step-grandson, Zavier Quimby, of Cumberland, R.I. He also leaves behind his siblings, Deborah Lee of California, Ronald Marschat of Connecticut and Richard Smith of Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by both of his parents, and two brothers, Daniel Marschat and Thomas James Marschat.
A springtime memorial will be planned by the family.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements.