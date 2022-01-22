Lorraine May White

Lorraine May (Emerson) “Dutch” White, 78, died on Jan. 8, 2022, at home in Fitzwilliam after a long period of declining health.
Born in Keene on Feb. 20, 1943, to her late parents, Cleon and Shirley (Willis) Emerson, of Swanzey. She was a resident of Fitzwilliam and Port Charlotte, Fla.
When Lorraine married Dave in 1964, he was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and would make it his career. Their first station together was on the island of Bermuda, with many more to follow. They and their family traveled extensively through all 50 states, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean Islands. She and her daughter also traveled throughout Europe. In retirement, Lorraine and her husband took many cruises — their favorite was the Pacific Rim from Russia to Australia — and they traveled the states in their RV.
Besides her love and dedication to her family, she would always be found with a book in hand, whipping out a crossword puzzle or challenging any taker to Scrabble. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, at the local library, community thrift store and church. She was an accomplished equestrian and held jobs from travel agent to teacher. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dave W. White Sr.; her three children: Dave W. White Jr. and his wife, Meg, of Dover; Jennifer White of Fitzwilliam; and Daniel White and his wife, Jamie, of Keene; and her five grandchildren: Kate White, Sara White, Cooper White, Jack White and Laurel Minnie White; along with her siblings: Elaine Lash; Karen Maynard and her husband, Tom; and Linwood Emerson; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Cleon Emerson Jr. and Jeanne Joslyn.
In keeping with Lorraine’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. She will be cremated and buried in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, where her husband will eventually reside by her side.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lorraine’s memory as a former Library Trustee and the love she had for reading to the Friends of the Fitzwilliam Town Library, 11 Templeton Turnpike Road, Fitzwilliam NH 03447 (https://www.fitzlib.org/friends/).
