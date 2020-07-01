Lorraine Marie Fahey
Lorraine Marie (Boufford) Fahey, 89, of Westmoreland, passed away on June 24, 2020, while resting comfortably in her home with family and friends surrounding her.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1930, in Keene to the late Leona (Spring) and Donri Boufford and attended area schools.
On Aug. 4, 1950, Lorraine married William Fahey III. They celebrated 48 wonderful years together until William’s passing in 1998.
Lorraine received her nursing degree from Keene Nursing School. She began her career employed by Elliot Hospital in Keene, beginning as an ER nurse. She was a critical contributor to researching and designing Cheshire Medical Center’s ICU/Critical Care unit due to her expertise. She had also worked at Eden Park Nursing Home in Brattleboro for 15 years and retired from PortaMedic. Together she and her husband also owned their own real estate business.
William and Lorraine love dancing and were amazing jitterbug partners. They enjoyed fishing, camping and the great outdoors with the whole family. Lorraine was a caregiver at heart and cherished being able to play an active role in her grandchildren’s lives in this way.
Lorraine will be deeply missed by her children, Bill Fahey and his wife, Mary Lynn, of Greenland, Debra (Fahey) Clark of Westmoreland and Marie Glinski of Hollywood, Fla.; her grandchildren, Christine Marie of Seattle, Joshua Fahey of Hollywood, Fla., and Timothy, Piper and Kevin Fahey, all of Greenland, N.H.; her great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Sabrina of Seattle; her brother, Edward “Pete” Boufford of Keene; her dear friend, caretaker and companion of nine years, Eva “Casey” Ghee of Westmoreland; and close friend Anthony Giannetti, also of Westmoreland.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Lorraine would have wanted you to do something that would benefit another person in need. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Lorraine M. Fahey’s name to a charity of your choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
