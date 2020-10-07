Lorraine M. Laperriere, 87, died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a period of failing health.
Lorraine was born on April 14, 1933, in Jaffrey, the daughter of Leonard and Bessie “Laura” Courchene. She attended local schools, graduating from Conant High School in 1952.
She married Eugene Laperriere on Sept. 1, 1952, at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey and they lived in an apartment in Winchendon, Mass. In 1955 she gave birth to their son, Steven, and took great pleasure in watching him grow and joyfully attended his baseball and hockey games.
Lorraine worked for many years at New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Peterborough, and later retired from D. D. Bean & Sons in Jaffrey.
In 1965 the family moved into a house next to Lorraine’s mother, Laura. Steve’s graduation from high school in 1973 left the couple with an empty nest. In 1983, Gene and Lorraine sold their house and purchased a private dwelling situated in Forest Park, Jaffrey.
After her husband, Gene, passed away in 2007, Lorraine continued to abide alone until selling her dwelling in 2016 and moving to Antrim to live with her niece, Debbie, and her companion, Jeff, her sister, Elaine, and her husband, Harry, and Debbie’s yellow labs, Aspen and Tucker.
Lorraine was very fond of spending time with her grandchildren, Andrew, Alyson, Courtney and Brendan. They would venture to Alyson’s Orchard and gather bags of apples, then drive to Steve’s house with “Little Grammy” and proceed to peel the apples and make apple pies.
Lorraine enjoyed sitting on Debbie’s porch watching the birds, or as a group watching endless hours of “NCIS” or “Blue Bloods,” knitting adorable sweater sets, blankets or scarves for the grandchildren, or making her famous “fudge” upon special request from family or friends. Lorraine especially loved being involved making special crafts with her sister and niece for her nephew/niece Jeremy’s and Jaymie’s wedding. What fun she had with the glue gun!
Among her favorite activities were word search, making jigsaw puzzles, knitting and baking cookies. But above all was her joy of shopping. She would climb into the back seat of whoever’s vehicle and enjoy spending the day.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Eugene; her parents, Leonard and Laura; her sister-in-law, Rita Courchene; and her niece, Christine Cook.
At Lorraine’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Saint Patrick Cemetery on Hillcrest Road, Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps will be the celebrant.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with her family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
