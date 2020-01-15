Lorraine C. Lindamood
Lorraine C. (Nasdahl) Lindamood, 75, a longtime resident of Sullivan and formerly of Bellport, N.Y., and Memphis, Tenn., died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Lorraine was born the daughter of the late Sophia (Zaleski) and Clifford Nasdahl on Aug. 5, 1944, in Jamaica, N.Y. She was educated in Queens, N.Y., and graduated with the Martin Van Buren High School class of 1962.
On March 1, 1986, she exchanged vows with William F. Lindamood. They were married in a simple service in New York. They have been married for 33 years.
Lorraine was the treasurer for the town of Sullivan for the past 12 years. Prior, she had worked at Walmart for 10 years in Memphis, Tenn., as a sales associate in the electrical department.
She enjoyed quilting, going on RV trips and painting with crafts and projects. She was an avid reader and liked the challenge of the crossword puzzle.
Mrs. Lindamood is survived by: her husband, William F. Lindamood, of Sullivan; her children: Vicki A. McGuirk and her husband, Charles, of Medford, N.Y.; and Diane E. Yarris and her husband, Ross, of Rindge, her brother, Clifford Nasdahl, of Memphis, Tenn.; and four grandchildren: Alexandra Yarris, Amber McGuirk, Tommy McGuirk and Corrina Yarris. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lorraine is pre-deceased by her brother, Curtis Nasdahl.
In keeping with Lorraine’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service with burial to follow at the Sullivan Congregational Church, 4 Church St., Sullivan, will be held at a future date. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Lorraine C. Lindamood to: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHAD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03756. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
