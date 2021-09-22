Lorraine Ann Reynolds, 79, of North Walpole, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born June 5, 1942, in Bellows Falls, daughter of Angelo W. and Beatrice (Frenette) Baldasaro. Lorraine attended school in North Walpole and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. She worked for Faller Property Management in Rockville, Md., from 1974 until 1985, when she became a district manager for Mosley and Associates Covering Property in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. She worked with HUD for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management, accredited resident managers, the Who’s Who in Professional Executive Women and the Rosery Society at the St. Peter’s Church.
On Sept. 12, 1964, at the St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, Lorraine married, William Reynolds, who predeceased her.
She is survived by her daughters: Pamela Reynolds and her partner, Peter Lambert; and Peggy Reynolds; her three sisters: Angela Barry, Claire White and Mary Jean Parker; one brother, William Baldasaro; and four grandchildren: Ashley, Dominique and Jasmine Marshall, and Monique Hill.
There will be calling hours Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, followed by a burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, c/o donations, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03756.
