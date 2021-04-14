Lori Croteau

Lori Ann Croteau passed away peacefully at home in Winchester on April 5, 2021, with loved ones by her side, after a prolonged illness.
She was born at Elliot Hospital in Keene on June 10, 1961.
She graduated from Marlborough High School in Marlborough. After graduating, she joined the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1987.
Lori enjoyed watching football, going fishing and camping. Also enjoyed going to the beach.
Lori is lovingly remembered by her partner/caregiver, Kim Boyle, of Winchester; her sister, Vikki Contreras, of Concord; her brother, Mark J. Croteau, and his wife, Linda, of Swanzey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Albert E. Croteau Jr. of Swanzey; her mother, Margaret A. Shaw, of Brattleboro; and her stepmother, Elizabeth Wolkowicz, of Swanzey.
Per her wishes, there will be no services or memorials.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in her name to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered at www.advantagenewhampshire.com.
