Loretta T. Ball

Loretta T. (Richardson) Ball, 89, of Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Marlborough, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near.
Loretta was born the daughter of the late Lillian (McNamara) and Halton Richardson Sr. on May 14, 1931, in Marlborough. She was educated locally and graduated from Marlborough High School with the class of 1949.
On Sept. 22, 1984, she exchanged vows with Michael H. “Mike” Ball at the Federated Church in Marlborough. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 36 years.
She was employed by MPB in Keene in the cafeteria as a cashier and prep cook, and worked for Timken Corp. as a receptionist, and later worked for the MPB Credit Union as a teller until her retirement in 2013. For 22 years Loretta worked at Monadnock Speedway managing the concession stands. She was able to provide jobs for many of the young people from Marlborough and she even gave rides to those who needed them.
Loretta was a member of the Federated Church of Marlborough, where she sang in the youth choir. As a little girl, Loretta enjoyed singing in her father’s orchestra and she enjoyed square dancing. Her love of music continued throughout her life. She enjoyed watching her children perform in bands and church events, as well as watching her grandchildren’s choir concerts, dance performances and sporting events. She could often be found cheering on her grandchildren who played sports for the Marlborough Dukes, Keene High School and Monadnock High School. She was an avid Boston Celtics fan as well.
She loved working in her flower gardens. Her hobby was house cleaning. She loved her home and was happiest when her family was visiting and eating some of her delicious meals. She was famous for her “pumpkin squares” and loved her seasonal camper at Seven Maples Campground in Hancock.
Loretta was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 4 in Keene, International Moose Club and the Elks Club in Keene for many years.
Mrs. Ball is survived by her husband, Michael Ball, of Swanzey; her four children: Susan (Thoin) Bemis and her husband, Norman, of Marlborough; Cynthia (Thoin) Ketterling and her husband, Edwin, of Lynchburg, Va.; Jonathan Thoin and his wife, Lori, of Marlborough; and Cheryl (Thoin) Lamoureux and her husband, Mark, of Keene; three children from their combined marriage: Blaine Ball and his wife, Cheri, of West Swanzey; Berdine Robinson and her husband, Matthew, of Keene; and Bryan Ball of Madison, Wisc.; and a sister, Corinne Nash, of Concord. In addition, she is survived by several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Loretta is predeceased by her brother, Halton Richardson Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at a later time. In keeping with CDC standards, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Loretta T. Ball to: New Hampshire Dance Institute, 279 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or to Kidz Cupboard, c/o Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough NH 03455. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
