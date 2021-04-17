Loretta T. (Richardson) Ball, 89, of Swanzey, passed away on April 11, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining heath. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene restaurant drops pizza from name, menu
- NH ends mask mandate, but officials recommend continued mask-wearing
- Larger liquor outlet and Marshalls among changes planned for Rindge plaza
- Keene medical marijuana dispensary to open Saturday
- Hinsdale family receives wave of support after losing home in fire
- Bear cub rescued in Marlow
- Ian Todd Mathews
- Overnight storm expected to dump snow on Monadnock Region
- SAU 29 gets state approval to delay full reopening to May 3
- COVID cases, staff vacancies prompt temporary changes in Jaffrey-Rindge district
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.