Loretta M. Lariviere, 80, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Leo and Lillian (Zecha) Bergeron, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 12, 1941, in Keene. She was a 1959 graduate of Keene High School. Loretta attended the Wilfred Beauty Academy of Hair Design, graduating in 1960, and provided hairdressing to many within the community. Loretta worked for area salons before finding her niche styling hair for the residents at the Harborside Westwood Nursing Home in Keene for more than 25 years.
Loretta was an active member of her community, serving as a Girl Scout leader, den mother and room mother at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene; serving on the St. Joseph School’s PTA; a member of the Cheshire County Extension; and volunteering in many events for her children and grandchildren. Loretta was well known in the community for her cake baking and decorating abilities. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert J. Lariviere, of Keene; two daughters: Cathy Johnson and her husband, Andrew, of Lyndhurst, Ohio; and Denise Croteau and her husband, Chuck, of Harrisville; two sons, Chris Lariviere of Sullivan; and David Lariviere and his wife, Shari, of Madison, Conn.; her daughter-in-law, Howeina Lariviere, of West Swanzey; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A son, Robert J. Lariviere Jr.; a brother, Joe Bergeron; and a sister, Linda Roy, predeceased Loretta.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow the mass in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Dec. 5th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the visitation are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Lariviere’s memory to St. Joseph Regional School; or to the Mercy Academy, c/o of Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
