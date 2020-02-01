Lonnie Parsons
Lonnie “Gene” Parsons, 65, of Winchester, died on Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born on April 17, 1954, in Keene, to Stanley Parsons and Virginia Dunn Parsons Baker. He graduated from Thayer High School in 1975 as class president.
He had a variety of jobs in his working career as a painter, builder, machinist, and ending his career as a custodian for Keene High School. He also served as a police officer for the Winchester Police Department for several years.
He married his wife of 45 years, Debra L. (Roy) Parsons, on Nov. 28, 1975. They raised two sons, Matthew and Daniel Parsons, both of Swanzey.
Gene’s passion was spending time making memories with his two sons and his grandson, Mason Parsons, hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with all of his three grandchildren: Mason, Matilynn and Alba Parsons.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Parsons, of Winchester; his two sons: Matthew Parsons, his fiancee, Kaiya Ball, and their three children, Mason Parsons, Matilynn Parsons, Brooke Lapoint, of Swanzey; and Daniel Parsons, his wife, Sara, and their daughter, Alba, of Swanzey; two sisters, Gerry Jannti and Bonnie Lancey of Troy; two brothers, Terry Parsons of Maine, and Robert Parsons of Keene; as well as several nieces and nephews. A sister, Barbara Thompson of Florida, passed earlier.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Gene’s life at the Winchester VFW, 35 Main St., Winchester, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lonnie “Gene” Parsons’ name to the N.H. Fish and Game Department (www.wildlife.state.nh.us/funding/donate.html), attn: Business Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03301.
