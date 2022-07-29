Lonnie Morris Watkins, of Plant City, Fla., died peacefully at his home on July 11, 2022. His wife, Lillian Watkins, was at his side where she has been for the last 40 years.
Born in Philadelphia on Oct. 9, 1951, Lonnie was the son of Bernard R. Watkins (“Skins”) and Durale Burkes Watkins. Along with his older brother, Raymond L. Watkins (dec.), and his parents, Lonnie moved quite a bit in his youth and lived in various places, such as San Lorenzo, Calif., and Kodiak, Alaska, until settling in Troy in 1964. He attended Monadnock Regional High School, where he played various sports and became the Junior Pole Vault Champion. He went on to study at Lowell Technical Institute and worked as a machinist until his retirement.
Lonnie possessed a stellar work ethic and was an example to his family and community. Lonnie was an avid gardener and enjoyed being outside, on his tractor, and enjoying the vegetable harvest each year. He and his wife owned many German Shepherds throughout the years, and he excelled in training them and making them part of the family. His favorite Shepherd was a particularly smart girl named Gabby. Lonnie also loved the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and NHRA.
One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his grandchildren, James and Ella. He and James built countless LEGO sets together and he and Lillian spent many afternoons chasing after both the children and taking them on fun-filled outings.
Lonnie was a great neighbor who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Lillian Watkins; his son, James Paige, and his wife, Lynn Paige; his grandson, James Paige, and granddaughter, Ella Paige; his nieces, Kathryn Starrett and Lucy Watkins; his grand-nieces, Faith Duncan and Adelaide King; and his grand-nephews, Silas King and Benjamin Starrett.