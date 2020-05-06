Lois V. Porter
The family matriarch, Lois V. Porter, 101, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Surry, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Pheasant Wood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Peterborough.
Her parents, Ernest and Victoria (Webster) Ball, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 7, 1918, in Keene.
Lois was proud of her role as homemaker, wife and mother. She married Henry P. Porter on June 1, 1942, and became part of the farming world, helping Henry on the family farm in Surry for the next 66 years. Although Lois never had a license to drive a car, she certainly knew how to drive a tractor! When Henry died in 2003, being a strong and courageous woman, she continued to live on the farm until the age of 89, when she purchased a home in Keene and lived there independently until she was over 100 years of age.
She enjoyed vegetable gardening and tending to her beautiful flower gardens, as well. Lois never let anything go to waste, canning all of the bountiful harvest from the farm. She would always relay to her family, “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or go without.” She was a fabulous cook and could always make something out of nothing. Her popcorn balls were outstanding and always a favorite with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a kind and gentle woman who loved when people came to visit. She always had a jigsaw puzzle, with ice cream, pie and cookies to enjoy while working on the puzzles with friends. Lois also enjoyed crocheting animals, hats, sweaters, vests, tablecloths and mittens.
Lois’ many pastimes included picking wild strawberries and blueberries; walking her dog, Cindy, through the fields; card games, especially Quiddler with family; and going out for lunch with her sisters and family. She was an avid Red Sox fan, either listening to or watching all of the games. Her favorite pastime, however, was the special memories created with grandchildren whom she adored!
Lois will be greatly missed by many, especially her daughter-in-law, Patricia J. Porter, of West Chesterfield; her special grandchildren: Kristie Porter of Richmond, Ky.; and Warren H. Porter Jr. and his wife, Kristine, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; four great-grandchildren: Felicia Burt, Nickolas Burt, Alexander Burt and Logan Porter; a great-great-grandson, Braidyn Porter; five sisters: Edith Hasbrouck and her husband, William, of Gilsum; Judy Carrier of Massachusetts; Gertrude Haynes and her husband, Paul, of Swanzey; Patricia Saria of Keene; and Shirley Dunton of Keene; two brothers: William Ball and his companion, Joan Dora, of Rhode Island; and Samuel Ball of Connecticut; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her son, Warren H. Porter Sr., on Sept. 8, 2010; and her siblings: Elizabeth Ball, Herbert Ball, Weston Ball, Ruth Ball, Geraldine Witoshynsky, Johnnie Ball and Sarah Ball; and her longtime friend, whom she thought of as a sister, Shirley Crotto.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Pheasant Wood for the compassionate care that they provided to Lois.
A graveside service will be held in the Village Cemetery, Surry, at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Porter’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
