A graveside service for Lois V. Porter, 101, a longtime resident of Surry, who passed away on April 27, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Village Cemetery, Village Road, Surry. All are invited to attend and are reminded of the requirement to wear face masks and follow physical distancing protocols. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the services.
