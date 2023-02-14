Lois (Blaisdell) Ray, 82, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She leaves her husband, Donald E. Ray; and one son, Philip A. Ray and his wife, Cindi, of Winchendon; two grandsons, Andrew and Benjamin Crawford; two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Clay Crawford; and her son-in-law, Barry Thompson.
She is predeceased by a daughter, Janet (Ray) Thompson, who died in 2019.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Sept. 17, 1940, a daughter of the late Paul and Edith (Bradshaw) Blaisdell. She graduated from Gardner (Mass.) High School in 1958, where she played the saxophone. Lois also graduated from Fitchburg State College with a bachelor’s degree. She worked in the business office of the Templeton (Mass.) Housing Authority. Lois was a former member of the Chestnut Street Methodist Church in Gardner, Mass., and a member of the Richmond Community United Methodist Church in Richmond, where she was the church’s pianist. They were involved in the rebuilding of the church as well as many fundraisers for it.
She and Don belonged to the Appalachian Trail Association, where they were leaders and organizers of many hiking trips in and around New Hampshire, as well as retreats to the Virgin Islands.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Stone Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass. Burial will follow in the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Gardner, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.