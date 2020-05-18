Lois Louise Woodbury
Lois Louise (Glazier) Woodbury, 88, of Sullivan, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner after many years of declining health.
She was born in Keene in April of 1932, the daughter of Albert and Mildred Glazier.
Lois graduated from Keene High School in 1950. She lived the majority of her life in Sullivan.
She was Town Clerk/Tax Collector for 42 years. She also was a 4-H leader, had her Real Estate License and also worked for H&R Block.
Her true passion was homesteading — raising animals, gardening, canning and sewing. She was a caregiver to many family members and caring for her family and others.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Richard Woodbury, in 2011; and her daughter, Donna Kingsbury, in 1988.
Survivors include her four children: Leonard Woodbury, and Sheila Smith, of Sullivan; Linda Woodbury and her husband, Marty Newell, of Newbury; and JoAnn Woodbury of Pittsburg; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her brother, Bernard Glazier, and his wife, Shirley Glazier, of New York; nieces and nephews; and David Roberts of California, who she thought of as a son.
There will be no public calling hours or service. Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene is in charge of arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
A private burial will be held in the family plot at Sullivan Center Cemetery.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Lois Woodbury’s memory to the charity of your choice.
