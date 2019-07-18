Lois L. Sullivan
Lois Laughner Sullivan, 95, of Fitzwilliam, died Monday April 29, 2019, after a period of declining health.
The second of four children (all now deceased), she was born in McKeesport, Pa., to Ted and Jean Trimble.
Her family moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., when she was 2, and she resided there for much of the next 40 years, relocating to New Hampshire in 1970.
In 1946 she married Paul Aymer Laughner, also a St. Petersburg resident and a realtor; he passed away in 1994.
She is survived by their four children, Lynda L. Kohlenberg of Fitzwilliam, Paul Aymer Laughner Jr. of Richmond, Aymer Vinoy Laughner of Francestown and his wife, Carol, and Niles James Laughner of St. Petersburg, Fla., and his partner, Tara Pinard. She was devoted to her grandchildren, Shelley Burch of East Wakefield, Elice Laughner Morgenson of Rochester, Georgia Laughner of Keene and Perry Laughner of Dover.
In 1996 she married Colonel Charles Harvey Sullivan, USMC (retired) and enjoyed several wonderful years with him before his death in 2002. Her unconditional love for and unwavering devotion to her family will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m., at the Greenfield Meeting House, 775 Forest Road, Greenfield. All are welcome.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lois L. Sullivan’s name, to the Greenfield Congregational Covenant Church, 12 Depot Road, Greenfield, NH 03047 or to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.
To share a memory or offer a condolence to Lois’ family, please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
