Lois E. Reed

Lois E. (Glazier) Reed, 89, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. She passed peacefully while sleeping, surrounded by the love of her family and friends, after a period of declining health.
Lois was born the daughter of the late Alice L. (Lucas) and Sumner A. Glazier Sr. on March 9, 1931, in Augusta, Maine. She was educated in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School with the class of 1949.
On Nov. 26, 1952, she exchanged vows with Carroll E. Reed in Gardiner, Maine. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Carroll passed on April 17, 2016, after 63 years of marriage.
She worked as a switchboard operator at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene before her retirement in 1996. Prior, she was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker while her children were young. She also worked at Bates Manufacturing in Augusta, Maine, after high school.
Lois enjoyed playing golf, travel, playing games, doing puzzles, feeding and watching the birds, reading books, playing Mahjong, yard sales, bingo, and watching classic movies. Time was spent working in her flower and vegetable gardens and going to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casino. Mostly, she loved spending quality time with her family, who she deeply loved.
Lois is survived by her children: Nancy Pratt and her husband, Robert, of Merrimack; Jane Fecto and her husband, Terry, of Chesterfield; her grandchildren: Nicholas Pratt and his wife, Heather, of Milford; and Jennifer Pratt of Merrimack; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Leahna Pratt of Milford; her siblings: Arlene Gardner of Augusta, Maine; and Summer Glazier Jr. of Pittston, Maine; and a sister in-law, Jean Glazier, of Pittston, Maine. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Lois is predeceased by her husband, Carroll; her parents, Sumner A. and Alice L. Glazier; her in-laws, Wirt M. and Ruth (Hunt) Reed; her siblings: Calvin Glazier, Francis Glazier, Genevieve Jewett and Lorraine Gould; her brothers-in-law: Fred Gardner and George Jewett; and her sisters-in-law: Laverne Glazier and Christine Glazier Kelley. She is also predeceased by her niece, Donna Gardner; and nephew, Dean Gardner. Her brother-in-law, George Gould, of Augusta, Maine, also passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there are no calling hours or formal funeral services. A private graveside service with military honors for Carroll will be held in the spring or summer of 2021 for both Lois and Carroll at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, Maine, with a private family gathering to follow. Donations in Lois’ name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 River Road, #210, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
