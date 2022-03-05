Lois E. Kendall, 83, formerly of Vernon, Vt., died Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at her present home in Keene.
She was born in Greenfield, Mass., on Nov. 28, 1938, the daughter of Henry and Ruth (Davis) Pervere. Lois was educated in Greenfield schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School. She worked as a secretary for Idlenot Diary in Greenfield until it closed, and then at Eden Park Nursing Home in Brattleboro as a nurse’s aid.
From 1956 to 1960 she was married to Frank G. Reipold Jr. of Turners Falls, Mass. She was married to Samuel Kendall on Oct. 17, 1992. Sam predeceased her in 2008. She and Sam were avid deer and turkey hunters, and enjoyed being in the outdoors. Later in life she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelia Macie, and her husband, Kelvin, of Harrisville; and stepson, Michael Kendall, of Northfield, Mass.; and grandchildren: Ken Macie and his wife, Kiley, of Attleboro, Mass.; and Kyle Macie and his wife, Amanda, of Keene; and step-grandsons, Kordaryl Kendall of Northfield, Mass., and Kyle Kendall of Worcester, Mass. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Amelia, Emery, McKenna and Nolan Macie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., with a calling hour at 3 p.m. followed by services at 4 p.m. Charvel Seamann, Spiritual Care Councilor for Hospice, will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in South Cemetery, Vernon, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.
