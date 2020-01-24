Lois D. Freihofer
Lois D. Freihofer, 87, of Back Westminster Road, Westminster, Vt., passed away early on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Lois was born in Bellows Falls on Jan. 6, 1933, the daughter of George and Mathilde (Barth) Freihofer. She was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School, and worked as a stenographer for Robertson Paper Company and Lions Falls Paper. Lois was also the author of five published books. She loved animals, music and playing the piano. She volunteered at TARPs and the Humane Society in her spare time.
Lois is survived by her sister, Ruth Morse; niece, Diane O’Brien (Morse); and nephews Kenneth Morse and Michael Morse. She is predeceased by her parents.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home of Ruth Morse, 275 Henwood Hill Road, Westminster, Vt. There will be a private burial. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
