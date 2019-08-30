Lois D. Dean
Lois Dye Dean of Newmarket passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, in her 79th year.
She was predeceased by her husband, Don Heckman of Florida; her sister, Dee Martindale of New Jersey; and her parents, Edna and Judd Dye of Indiana. She is survived by her son, Adam his wife, Alison, and their children, Camden and Anya, of Newmarket; and her daughter, Abigail and her husband, Greg, of Surprise, Ariz. She also leaves behind her sister, Sue Hegland of Nashville, Tenn. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends far and near.
Lois was a giving woman who shared all she could with those around her. Vocationally, she spent years enriching others lives with arts, music and theater programs at various non-profit art centers. After years of non-profit, she started over and went back to college with her son, finishing with a degree in social services. From there, she spent years providing services to residents in low income housing and wrote grants to fund programs for low income families and veterans. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reconnecting with family. She also earned a master’s degree in moving with more than 35 moves on her transcript. Lois was a 21st century Luddite, printing off directions instead of using a map app and sending handwritten cards instead of emails. Literature and music were important in her life, she usually had two to three books in progress and a radio tuned to public radio nearby and enjoyed playing piano when one was available. She was passionate about politics, participating in a Senate campaign in her 20s and supporting political groups like NOW and immersing herself in both print and network news in later years.
“A limb has fallen from our family tree that says, grieve not for me; remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived when I was strong.”
— Unknown
Lois’ selflessness and love will live on in her family and friends and her laugh will be missed by all.
Memorial services will be held at the First Congregational Church in Kittery Point, Maine, at 23 Pepperrell Road on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. with a reception following the services.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts and donations in her name to the Newmarket Public Library 1 Elm St., Newmarket, NH 03857.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.