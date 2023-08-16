Lloyd M. Putnam, 92, a resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, after a brief period of declining health while at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Marion S. (Guild) and Marshall H. Putnam on Feb. 27, 1931, in Keene. He had lived in West Swanzey, Marlborough and Keene. Lloyd attended Cutler School in West Swanzey. Lloyd excelled in school and was able to skip the 8th grade and move into 9th grade the following year. He graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1948.
In 1951, Lloyd married the love of his life, Irene (Fales) Putnam, and they have enjoyed life together for the past 72 years.
Lloyd served his country in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Korea for 16 months and during that time he achieved the rank of Sgt. First Class and was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
Upon returning from the service, he was employed at Markem Corporation for 38 years.
Mr. Putnam lived a full life and enjoyed many interests. He was a past member of the Marlborough Federated Church, a member of the Gopher Ski Patrol, the American Legion Post 4, the Daley Whipple VFW Post 799 and a longtime active member of the Keene Horseshoe Club. Lloyd also served for a time with the RSVP — Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved gardening, which he managed to do his whole life. He was also a TV fan for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Mr. Putnam is survived by his wife, Irene Putnam; his son, Bruce Putnam; his daughter, Kimberly Lahue; his granddaughter, Cassie Putnam; and his two great-granddaughters, Ariana and Alisha. He is also survived by his brother, Alan Putnam.
Lloyd is predeceased by his brother, Reno Putnam.
A private burial will take place in the family plot at Oak Hill Cemetery in West Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Ruck-Up, 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH. 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).