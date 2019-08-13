Lisa M. Pringle
Lisa M. Pringle, 50, of Rindge died on Aug. 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home with the love of family near. She passed peacefully after a long battle with medical complications.
Lisa was born the daughter of the late Jacqueline S. (Morrill) and Robert F. Gowey Sr. on Nov. 20, 1968, in Ware, Mass.
She worked at Timoleon’s Restaurant in Keene as a waitress.
She was a loving, caring sister, mother and friend. She will be missed dearly by her close friends and family, who will remember her for the late-night talks and walks to the water.
She survived by her son, James Pringle of Keene; her siblings, Shirley Pierce of Fitzwilliam, Pollyanna Zatowski of Gardner, Mass., Matthew Gowey of Iowa, John Gowey Sr. of Lowell, Mass., Gina Gowey of Orange, Mass., and Steven Gowey of Manchester. In addition, she leaves cousins, many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Lisa is also predeceased by her siblings, Robert Gowey Jr., Richard Gowey, Alfred Gowey, Dean Gowey and Nancy Thibideau.
In keeping with Lisa’s wishes, services are private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
