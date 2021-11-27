Lisa L. Goodwin, 55, of Marlborough, and formerly of Rindge, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, 2021, at the home of her parents with her family at her side.
She was born in Keene on June 29, 1966, daughter of John and Nancy (Hutchinson) Goodwin of Rindge. In addition to her parents, she leaves a son, Steven R. Goodwin, and his significant other, Rachel Hodges, of Winchendon, Mass; two grandchildren, Orion and Aubrey Goodwin; two sisters, Tammy Luppino of Winchendon, Mass., and Tracy Lawn of Jaffrey; nieces and nephews. Lisa had lived in Marlborough since 2009.
Lisa had worked as a planner for Corning, Inc. for several years. She loved her dogs, Oscar and Sadie, and particularly enjoyed sitting in the sun, gardening and being in nature.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass., is directing arrangements (www.stone-ladeau.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.