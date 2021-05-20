Lisa B. Beaulieu, 62, of Linn, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2021, at her home
She was born on March 22, 1959, in Keene, the daughter of the late George P. and Eugenia (Whitney) Arlen. She was united in marriage to Wayne Beaulieu Sr. on Sept. 7, 1974, in Roxbury.
She attended Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. Lisa was a talented seamstress and for many years she worked for the Princess Shoe Company and MPB in Keene. She was a wonderful homemaker and her most prized possessions were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lisa also enjoyed crocheting, decorating for the holidays and cooking for her large family. Her loving presence will be greatly missed, but she is finally reunited with her dearest love, Wayne Sr.
Lisa is survived by her sons, Wayne H. Beaulieu Jr. (Tammie) and Eric O. Beaulieu (Teressa); her brothers, Steve Arlen Sr., Barry Arlen Sr. and Darrell Arlen Sr.; her sister, Leanna Chambers; her grandchildren: Austin, Monroe and Seirra Beaulieu, Kyle Beaulieu, Riley Beaulieu, Allison and Harlee Klebba, Bailey Beaulieu and Avery Beaulieu; and her great-grandchildren: Zoey Dodson, Aaron Brand, Alanna Thompson and Emma Monroe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Beaulieu Sr.; her brothers, David and George Arlen and Greg Brown; her sister, Patty Keller; her granddaughter, Faith Beaulieu; and her nephew, Steve Arlen Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at 14 Arlen Drive, Sullivan in the field. Please bring a covered dish for a pot luck meal after the burial at Sullivan Cemetery. Everyone who knew Lisa is invited to come. Thank you, Eric, Teressa, Wayne and Tammie Beaulieu and the rest of the family.
