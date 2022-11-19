Lisa A. (Chickering) Johnson, 57, a resident of North Walpole and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully while sleeping in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
She was born a daughter to Ruth (Frink) and the late Winford Chickering Sr. on March 29, 1965, in Brattleboro. Lisa was educated locally at Keene High School in the class of 1983. She continued her education at Franklin Pierce College, studying accounting.
Lisa was employed at Allen Brothers Farms in Westminster, Vt. She formerly worked for Lola’s Pizzeria as a delivery woman for six years.
Lisa enjoyed spending her time going to the beach, having spa days with the girls, had a love for dogs, especially Dachshunds, baking pies and watching the kids play softball. She loved to be with her grandchildren, listening to music, and Christmas time was very special for her. Lisa taught Catechism at St. Joseph’s School in Keene.
Ms. Johnson is survived by her mother, Ruth Chickering of Vernon, Vt.; her boyfriend, Matty Barker of North Walpole; her ex-husband and close friend Ronald J. Johnson of Keene; her three children, Travis J. Johnson and wife, Mandy, of Keene, Nathan S. Johnson and significant other Heather Buscemi of Keene, and Tyler A. Johnson and significant other Cat Allen of Marlborough; three siblings, Carol Perry of Vernon, Vt., Wendell Chickering and wife, Sharon, of West Chesterfield, and Winford Chickering Jr. and wife, Robyn, of Hillsborough; four grandchildren, Sophia Johnson, Landon Buscemi, Gavin Johnson and Braelen Johnson; many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is now at rest with her father, Winford Chickering Sr., who passed in 1998.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, N.H. 03431. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Ave. Keene, N.H. 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey, N.H. 03446. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.