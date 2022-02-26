Linda R. Morel, 56, of Winchester, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Berlin (N.H.) on Dec. 11, 1965, daughter of the late Rose (LaFlamme) and Raymond Morel. She was raised and educated in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1983. She had worked at Timken (MPB) for many years as a gage technician. She loved all animals but held a special place in her heart for her three German Shepherds. She cherished her time spent with family and friends, trips to the ocean and camping.
She is survived by her loving brothers: Steven Morel and his wife, Nariza, of Swanzey; and Raymond Morel of Winchester; as well as her loving niece, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her parents and eldest brother, Michael.
A memorial service will be held at on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend. Those in attendance are required to wear masks. Due to the time of year, a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 (www.Cancer.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
