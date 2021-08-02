The angelic voice and warm and loving heart of Linda M. Stone, 67, of Keene, fell silent with her peaceful passing at her home on Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded in love by her family, following a three-year battle with cancer.
Her parents, Howard E. and Muriel D. (Raschdorf) Bach, welcomed their daughter into the world on May 12, 1954, in Hicksville, Long Island, N.Y. Her family moved to Keene in 1969. Linda was a 1972 graduate of Keene High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Keene State College in 1976.
Linda’s work career started with the Peerless Insurance Company/Liberty Mutual, in Keene, where she worked in the health claims department, and later in human resources. Wanting to shape the lives of young adults, Linda worked for two years with Monadnock Developmental Services in Keene. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a payment processor with National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene. She also enjoyed her time working at the JCPenney Store in Keene.
Linda found great solace and joy with the many special memories she created with her family at Point Sebago on Sebago Lake in Maine, a 35-year tradition with her family. She was blessed to be able to have one final memory looking out over the lake, just prior to her passing.
Family brought her great joy, especially the many wonderful memories created with her grandchildren who returned their love to her with laughter and smiles for their “Mama.” She was truly blessed to see her new granddaughter, Kinsley, who was born just eight weeks prior to her passing.
Linda’s ability to see the beauty in the world showed through her love in creating crafts.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 43 years, Derek F. Stone, of Keene; her two children: Matthew D. Stone and his wife, Kecia, of Keene; and Tracy L. Sullivan and her husband, Sean, of Boston; her grandchildren: Trenton Stone, Aiden Sullivan, Cormic Sullivan, Brixton Stone, Brianna Sullivan and Kinsley Stone; her mother, Muriel D. Bach, of Keene; a brother, Paul H. Bach, and his wife, Patti, of Sana Cruz, Calif.; an aunt, Arlene Raschdorf, of New York; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Brian and Debbie Stone of Swanzey; Claudette and Mark Niemela of Swanzey; Kevin and Jean Stone of Keene; Denise and Jeff Mercure of Troy; Michelle and Rob Walters of Swanzey; Ranae Stone and Jeremy Evans, of Swanzey; and Doug Stone and Melinda Breen of Antrim; and 24 nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father; an aunt, Catherine Bach; an uncle, W. Emil Raschdorf; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shirley and Buddy Stone; a sister-in-law, Amy Zaluki-Stone; and a brother-in-law, Gary Tolman.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Cheshire Medical Center of Keene, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, and VNH Hospice of N.H./Vt. for their kind and compassionate care provided to Linda.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday evening, Aug. 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All are welcome to attend these services.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Stone’s memory to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), D-H/Geisel Office Development, One Medial Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon NH 03756-0001; or to the Tribute Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
