Linda M. Pidgeon
Linda M. “Hitch” (Brown) Pidgeon, 74, of Keene, passed away on April 8, 2020, with family by her side following a period of declining health.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1945, in Middlebury, Vt., the daughter of the late Mildred (Desjadon) and Clifford Brown. She attended Middlebury, Vt., area schools. Linda’s childhood friends and family lovingly knew her by the nickname “Hitch.”
On April 19, 1975, Linda married Robert L. Pidgeon. They celebrated over 35 years together before his passing in 2010.
Linda had a long and varied career. She worked for many years as a CNA/LNA in both Vermont and New Hampshire through private care and at nursing homes. During the 1980s she worked at Pheasantwood Nursing Home in Peterborough. After leaving nursing, she worked many years for The Keene Sentinel, delivering the news daily to many homes in Cheshire County, and completed her career at The Monadnock Shopper News. Shortly after her husband Robert’s passing in 2010, after living for more than 30 years in southwestern New Hampshire, Linda moved to Vergennes, Vt. She returned to Keene just a few months ago to be closer to her children and their families.
Linda was a strong-willed and stubborn woman who never gave up and loved fiercely. She cherished moments surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. She was admired for her sense of humor and ability to tell an exciting story. She enjoyed playing bingo and reading — especially the newspaper the moment it hit the shelves.
Linda will be dearly missed by her daughters: Margie Meshew of Florida; Wendy Pawelczyk and her husband, Christopher, of Winchester; Kathleen Plummer and her husband, Henry, of Keene; Melinda Wolhok of Keene; and Tamra Pidgeon of Brandon, Vt; her siblings: Elizabeth Nardolilli and Stephen Brown, both of Florida; her grandchildren: Matthew, Kyle, Brock, Troy and Christina Pidgeon; Mychaela, Brie, Aaron and Amanda Royce; Stephanie Jones; Adam, Randy, Emma and Robert Plummer; John Wolhok; Jimmy Engels; and Ashley, Robbie, Alicia, Levi and Jaxon Wolhok; and many great-grandchildren and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Pidgeon; her sons: Wendell Pidgeon and Dalton Handy; and her brother, Clifford “Jake” Brown.
Linda will be interred at her family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Cornwall, Vt., and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda M. Pidgeon’s name to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center — Kingsbury Pavilion at Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431 (www.CheshireHealthFoundation.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Linda, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.