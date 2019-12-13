Linda M. Giles
Linda M. (Wade) Giles, 73, of Brattleboro and formerly Troy, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family following a period of declining health.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1946, in South Dorset, Vt., the daughter the late Alta (Hart) and Daniel Wade.
On April 25, 1976, Linda married Norman C. Giles. Together they took up turkey farming and raising geese. They celebrated many happy years until his passing in 2005.
Linda was a longtime member of the Troy Trinitarian Congregational Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting. While Linda could first come off as timid and quiet, she was very bubbly and personable once you got to know her. She had a flair for fashion. Linda will be fondly remembered for her kindness and caring nature.
Linda will be dearly missed by her children: Nyetta Wade and her husband, William, of Brattleboro; Juanita Berry and her husband, Jeff, of Hillsboro, Ore.; James Charboneau of Oregon; Bobby Giles of Keene; and Alta Fredette of Rutland, Vt.; many grandchildren; several grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
In addition to her husband, Norman Giles, Linda was predeceased by her siblings: Paul Wade, Janice Washburn, Mildred Woodcock and Elizabeth Fenno.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 at the funeral home. In honor of Linda, those in attendance are requested to wear bright colors. Burial will be held privately in the spring at Mt. View Cemetery in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda M. Giles’ name to Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro VT 05301 (www.BrattleboroHospice.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Linda, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
